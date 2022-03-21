In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke things off, following a rocky few months in their relationship

Garrett Hedlund Takes Son Rhodes on Zoo Trip Following Emma Roberts Split: 'My Best Buddy'

Garrett Hedlund and his baby boy are having fun with flamingos!

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor shared a sweet photo to his Instagram Story from a zoo trip with his 15-month-old son Rhodes, whom he shares with ex Emma Roberts. In the shot, Hedlund holds his little boy on his hip as the pair stands behind a fence to admire a flamboyance of flamingos.

"Me and my best buddy @thezoo," Hedlund captioned the photo, in which both of their faces are shielded from the camera.

The father-son outing comes two months after PEOPLE confirmed that Roberts, 31, and Hedlund broke things off, following a rocky few months in their relationship.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Roberts and Hedlund are "trying their best to co-parent" though "it's been hard."

Roberts and Hedlund's breakup happened shortly before his Jan. 22 arrest for public intoxication.

The pair, who started dating in March 2019, split after celebrating their son Rhodes' first birthday in December, which he celebrated with a rodeo-themed party.

"Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes," the proud mom wrote in a birthday tribute to their son.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Hedlund "totally stepped it up" to support Roberts after they welcomed their first son in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.