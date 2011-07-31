Garcelle Beauvais Gets an Earful From Her Twins 

"The other day Jaid said to me, 'Mommy, when I'm with you I really miss Daddy, and when I'm with Daddy I really miss you'. It was unbelievable."

As her 3½-year-old twin boys Jax and Jaid graduate from tots to talkers, Garcelle Beauvais finds herself on the learning end of an unexpected — and somewhat bittersweet — master class in the art of expression.

“They’re just much more verbal with their feelings,” the actress tells PEOPLE while at the Lia Sophia Social Fashion Soiree at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

“The other day Jaid said to me, ‘Mommy, when I’m with you I really miss Daddy, and when I’m with Daddy I really miss you.’ It was unbelievable.”

What surprised the recently divorced actress wasn’t so much that her boys were struggling with splitting time between their parents, but the manner in which Jaid was able to crystallize his emotions in words.



“[It was] heartbreaking, because it’s not the ideal, but I was glad that he could share it with me. We could talk about it, and I could say, ‘I miss you too when you’re not here,'” Beauvais, 44, says.

“To be able to have those words, to be able to use those words, at 3 years old. I can’t imagine that I could put those things together [at that age].”

And while her boys often flash an insightful wisdom that belies their years, the Franklin & Bash star also gets constant hilarious reminders that they are, in fact, not yet 4.

“[Jaid] was sitting on the couch and I said, ‘Jaid, what are you doing?!'” Beauvais says, breaking into laughter. “He goes, ‘I’m playing with my penis!’ and I said, ‘How does it feel?!’ He said, ‘Good!’ and I said, ‘That’s the end of that conversation! Let’s go out and play!'”