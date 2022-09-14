Gaming YouTuber Jen Flagg Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Andy Ranone: 'Welcome to the World'

YouTuber Jen Flagg, best known as GamingWithJen, has added another player to her team!

The pro gamer, 31, and husband Andy Ranone welcomed their first baby together, son Archer, on Friday, Sept. 9, the couple announced on Instagram Tuesday. Baby Archer weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 20 inches long at birth.

"Welcome to the world, Archer!! Our sweet baby boy was born on September 9th and we are so completely smitten by him!" the new mom shared in the caption, calling her little boy "pure love."

"I want to stay in this moment forever but couldn't be more excited to watch you grow, we love you so much!! 👼😍," she added, tagging her husband.

The new addition is the first baby for both Flagg and Ranone, who tied the knot in October.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Flagg first announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post in March, where she and Ranone hugged side-by-side as she held sonogram photos in her hand.

"We're pregnant and couldn't be more excited to start our family!! Welcoming our little babe September 2022!! 🥰💗," she captioned the set of pictures, which included a similar shot where both smiled at the camera.

In May, the pair shared the exciting news that they'd be welcoming a baby boy.

"It's a boy!!! We can't wait for your arrival this fall!! 👼💙," she wrote, tagging her husband.

Prior to her relationship with Ranone, Flagg was married to gaming partner Patrick Brown from 2015 to 2019, when she filed for divorce. In a video to their fans announcing the split, the former pair were candid about the issue of having children contributing to their split.