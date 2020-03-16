12 Games and Puzzles from Amazon to Keep Your Kids Entertained While They’re Stuck at Home

Image zoom

With schools closing around the nation for the foreseeable future, many parents are housebound with their children right now. If you’re one of those parents, you might be wondering what you can do to keep your kids busy while you’re working remotely or taking care of things around the house. Fortunately, Amazon is stocked with puzzles, games, and more that will keep everyone in your household entertained — and you can have them delivered to your door as soon as this week.

From classics like Jenga, Uno, and Guess Who? to fun games that will put you and your kids’ Disney knowledge to the test, there are options for every age group. If you’re wondering what other parents are stocking up on right now, a 10-pack of Play-Doh and Crayola’s washable paints are dominating the toys and games best-sellers chart, followed by Guess Who?, Uno, Jenga, and Connect Four.



Buy It! Jenga Classic Game, $10.27; amazon.com; Hasbro Guess Who?, $9.97 (orig $12.99); amazon.com; Hasbro Connect 4, $7.88; amazon.com; Uno Tin Box, $9.78; amazon.com



Buy It! Wonder Forge Disney Matching Game, $5.92 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com; Disney Colorbrain, $9.69 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com; Disney Frozen 2 Monopoly Game, $14.49 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com; Ravensburger World of Disney Eye Found It Board Game, $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Puzzles are on the rise on Amazon’s movers and shakers chart too, including a Baby Yoda puzzle and a lifelike donut puzzle, both from Buffalo Games. There are also many kids’ puzzles from Ravensburger available, including Disney, dinosaur, and animal puzzles.



Buy It! Buffalo Games Star Wars The Child 500 Piece Puzzle, $9.97 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com; Ravensburger Realm of The Giants 200 Piece Puzzle, $12.92; amazon.com; Ravensburger Disney Frozen Friends 200 Piece Puzzle, $13.99; amazon.com; Ravensburger Disney Moana 100 Piece Puzzle, $12.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Keep in mind that Amazon is reporting slower delivery times, so some items may not arrive at your door in two days time, but many promise to be at your doorstep by the end of the week. Check out Amazon’s entire Toys and Games section here, and shop its dedicated Kids storefront with books and crafts supplies here.