Teigen and Legend toted their newborn with them for the NBA Finals

Baller baby!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna Simone is experiencing things in her first six weeks of life that many grown men only dream of in a lifetime. The NBA Finals — in living color!

On Thursday, Legend took to Snapchat sharing an adorable video of his leading ladies as they arrived at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the final series.

In the clip, Teigen, 30 — in aviator sunglasses and back to sporting her shorter blonde locks — smiles broadly as a sleeping baby Luna rests peacefully in her arms. Legend is heard in the background saying, “Luna’s first basketball game. Oh my goodness!”

“Luna at the #NBAFinals!!!” Legend, 37, captioned the pic.

Aside from enjoying the game, the family was also in town for Legend to take the stage, as he performed the National Anthem at Thursday’s game.

“About to sound check for Game 1 #NBAFinals,” the “Glory” singer wrote across another picture on Snapchat.

Since welcoming their first child in mid-April, both Legend and Teigen have shared their little girl in healthy doses, saying before her birth that they had no plans to keep her out of the public eye.

“We’re not going to go out of our way to hide because obviously it’s such a big part of our live to show everything: the inside of our homes, my parents living with us, our animals, everything,” Teigen said. “I’m not going to do sneaky back shots of her or anything.”