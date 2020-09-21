"I will take the test on Tuesday morning and am very anxious!" Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson wrote on Instagram Sunday

Game of Thrones' Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Says He Could Miss Son's Birth While in Quarantine

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is asking for well-wishes from fans as he hopes to be present for his son's birth.

The Game of Thrones alum revealed on Instagram Sunday that he was "coming up to the end of a seven-day quarantine" after previously "being in close contact with someone who was diagnosed" with coronavirus "shortly after doing some work for a job" — and if he tests positive, he may miss his first child's arrival.

"If I am positive it will mean a further 14-day quarantine," Björnsson, 31, captioned a shirtless mirror selfie. "Unfortunately this means there is a chance I will miss the birth of my son and unable to be beside my wife to support her as she gives birth and welcomes him to the world."

"I will take the test on Tuesday morning and am very anxious!" he continued, concluding, "Everyone please send me some positive vibes!! 🙏🏻"

Björnsson announced wife Kelsey Henson's pregnancy in April, alongside photos from their "gender reveal" party. The pair learned the sex of their baby by popping a large black balloon, from which burst blue confetti.

"Swipe right to see gender of the mini me! 😱," Björnsson wrote alongside a series of photos that showed the parents-to-be beaming with joy.

Björnsson and Henson (who are 6 ft., 9 in., and 5 ft., 2 in., respectively), showed off their excitement with their hands in the air, smiling from ear to ear.

In another photo, the couple shared a sweet kiss and were seen looking lovingly at one another after finding out the big news.

Björnsson and Henson celebrated their son on the way in early August at a sweet baby shower full of gifts and fun games — which the actor joined in on!

"My beautiful wife is 31 weeks + 2 days pregnant! 😍 I couldn't be more proud of you @kelc33 ❤️," he captioned a photo of the pair, in which he cradled her baby bump lovingly while she wore a sash reading "Mom to Be."

The former pro strongman and Henson tied the knot in October 2018 in his native Iceland.

"It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!" Björnsson captioned a photo of himself holding his bride up on their wedding day.