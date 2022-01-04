Gal Gadot Says She Would Give Birth 'Once a Week If I Could': 'It's So Magical'

Gal Gadot loves her role as a mom of three — and the "magical" experience of childbirth that got her there.

In an interview for the cover of InStyle's February Badass Women issue, the Red Notice star, 36, shares her love for giving birth, telling Editor in Chief Laura Brown that she would "do it once a week if I could."

"I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical," she says. "And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

Despite her love for childbirth, Gadot says the "pregnancies are hard for me."

"I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element," she shares.

The Wonder Woman actress also opens up about being protective of her three daughters: Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, 8 months, whom she shares with husband Yaron Varsano.

"They're the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible," she says of her family. "I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot — I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I'm very protective."

As the cover star for the Badass Women issue, Gadot says the most badass thing she's ever done is "shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby."

"When you're on set, you're like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air. Then you go back home to do your main shift as being a mother," she explains. "It's not about me, it's, 'OK, now I need to bathe Maya, feed Alma, put Daniella to bed.' "