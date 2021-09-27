Gal Gadot Rocks Baby Daughter Daniella with 'Please Go to Sleep' Dance

Gal Gadot posted a video of herself rocking her youngest daughter Daniella to sleep with her "signature" moves

Gal Gadot is sharing some of her parenting secrets.

The Wonder Woman star, 36, posted a video of herself rocking her three-month-old daughter Daniella to sleep on Instagram Sunday, captioning the clip, "My signature 'please go to sleep' dance 🕺🏽."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gadot stood in a white t-shirt, beige shorts and sunglasses, gently swaying her infant while out to eat at a restaurant. The actress' friends and followers celebrated the relatable parenting moment, and sent the family their love.

"I know that dance," Aaron Paul wrote.

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart commented, "Awwwww!!!❤️"

Gal Gadot Instagram Credit: Gal Gadot Instagram

Robin Wright added, "Congratulations on number 3 sweet Gal!!! 🙋‍♀️🥰"

Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano welcomed Daniella, their third daughter, in June. The actress announced the birth of their baby on Instagram, sharing a sweet snap of the family of five in bed: herself, Jaron and proud big sisters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

"My sweet family 🖐🏼 I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼," she wrote of the photo.

Gal Gadot/Instagram Credit: Gal Gadot/Instagram

After announcing she was expecting her third child earlier this year, the Wonder Woman star joked about only having daughters during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"It's baby girl No. 3. Yes, we're sticking to what we know," she teasingly told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in April.

The star also told the hosts about the sleep schedule she hoped to implement for her third child, explaining "With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine. And when Maya was born, we were like 'No more.' So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed."

Gadot continued, "I think that's what we're going to stick to doing, we're going to sleep train her, we're going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep. I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and the being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me."

The actress, whose Wonder Woman franchise will wrap with third and final film, has previously spoken about how much it meant for Jaron, Alma and Maya to make cameos in Wonder Woman: 1984, the sequel to the 2017 original film.

"It meant a lot and especially in that very special scene," Gadot told GoodDay DC's Kevin McCarthy of having her family briefly appear in a special Christmas scene near the end of the movie.