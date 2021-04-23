Gal Gadot on How She Told Her Daughters About Her Pregnancy: 'We Explained the PG Way'

For Gal Gadot, explaining her pregnancy to her two daughters had to come with a PG rating.

Explaining that Alma had previously received the pregnancy talk before Maya's birth, Gadot said that her younger daughter was "super curious about how the baby got in there" and "how she is gonna come out."

"So we explained the PG way, you know, 'Mommy and daddy had a big hug, papa planted a seed in mommy's tummy,' " she continued. "So we're doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it."

Back in March, Gadot announced her pregnancy with a family selfie with husband Jaron Varsano, whom she wed in 2008, and their daughters.

"Here we go again," the Wonder Woman star captioned the group photo, in which her three loved ones cradled her baby bump.

During her chat with Kimmel, 53, Gadot also discussed how she and Varsano, 46, initially told their girls that they would be welcoming an additional family member.

"At the beginning ... we did a whole thing. We got them cupcakes and we got [a] cupcake for each member of the family, including the dog," she said. "And then, there was one cupcake left and I told them, 'Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?' "

After her daughters began guessing various family members, Gadot said that she then pointed to her stomach, which prompted Alma to scream in dismay. "But then she got used to the idea and now she's super, super excited," Gadot added.

Gadot also revealed to Kimmel that she kept a special memento from the latest Wonder Woman movie.

After she was asked by the late-night host if she took anything with her from the film's set — relating it to Chris Hemsworth taking hammers from the Thor films — Gadot grabbed a gold helmet from the table beside her.