Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Daughter, Baby Daniella, with Husband Jaron Varsano: 'Grateful and Happy'

"We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family," Gal Gadot says, sharing a sweet photo of her family of five

Gal Gadot now has a trio of daughters!

The Wonder Woman actress, 36, and husband Jaron Varsano welcomed their third baby, daughter Daniella, she announced on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a sweet photo of her family of five in a bed together. Gadot and Varsano also share girls Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

"My sweet family 🖐🏼 I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼," she captioned the post.

Gadot revealed that she was expecting again in a March 1 Instagram post, sharing a rare family photo in bed, writing beside the snapshot, "Here we go again," as her husband placed his hand on her baby bump.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, Gadot shared how she told her two kids about the pregnancy, explaining that Alma had previously received the pregnancy talk before Maya's birth, but Maya was "super curious about how the baby got in there" and "how she is gonna come out."

"So we explained the PG way, you know, 'Mommy and Daddy had a big hug, Papa planted a seed in Mommy's tummy,' " she said. "So we're doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it."

She also told Kimmel about how she and Varsano initially told their girls that they would be welcoming an additional family member. "At the beginning ... we did a whole thing. We got them cupcakes and we got [a] cupcake for each member of the family, including the dog," said Gadot. "And then there was one cupcake left and I told them, 'Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?' "

After her daughters began guessing various family members, Gadot said she then pointed to her stomach, which prompted Alma to scream in dismay. "But then she got used to the idea, and now she's super, super excited," Gadot added.

For Father's Day earlier this month, Gadot wrote in her Instagram tribute to her husband, "Babe, we won the the jackpot with you as the greatest dad in the world!"