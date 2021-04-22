Gal Gadot Expecting Third Daughter: 'We're Sticking to What We Know,' Actress Jokes

Gal Gadot has a baby girl on the way!

During her virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Thursday, the pregnant actress, 35, shared that she is expecting another daughter. "It's baby girl No. 3. Yes, we're sticking to what we know," the Wonder Woman star joked to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

In March, Gadot announced her pregnancy with a family selfie of herself with her husband Jaron Varsano, whom she wed in 2008, and their daughters Alma, 9 and 3-year-old Maya. "Here we go again," Gadot captioned the group photo, in which her three loved ones cradled her baby bump.

On Thursday, Gadot told Ripa, 50, and Seacrest, 46, that she will make sure to implement a sleep schedule for her third child.

"With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine. And when Maya was born, we were like 'No more.' So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed," the actress shared.

Gadot continued, "I think that's what we're going to stick to doing, we're going to sleep train her, we're going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep. I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and the being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me."

Elsewhere in her interview, Gadot also said she gets more emotional during pregnancy.

"Hormones are underestimated. I can cry from commercials. I can cry from just a thought that crosses my mind. I can cry from a good song. I'm a crier right now. And usually I'm so not like that! That's why it's so shocking," the Red Notice star said.