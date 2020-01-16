How Gal Gadot Is Teaching Wellness to Her 'Firecracker' Daughters Through Meditation Apps

Gal Gadot knows exactly how to calm her daughters down before bed.

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress, who took over as the new face of Smartwater last week, is all about maintaining wellness in her home, and getting Maya, 2, and Alma, 8, down peacefully at bedtime has never been easier thanks to some savvy use of meditation apps.

Gadot, 34, says it’s all part of her constant struggle to bring good habits into her home with husband Yaron Varsano, 45, while she balances work and motherhood.

“I always try to find balance in my life and I think that being a mother and a working woman and traveling the world — it’s a struggle,” she tells PEOPLE in the latest issue, on stands Friday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Gal Gadot Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Gal Gadot Becomes New Face of Smartwater as Jennifer Aniston’s Contract Ends After 12 Years

Continues the mom of two, “But we do it in the simple things, in the small things. Like when I put my daughters to bed, I play them guided meditation apps and they’ll go to sleep. They’ll fade out like that, which is great.”

Gadot also tries to lead by example and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle to model for her little ones.

“We’re all very active. My husband is active, my daughters are like firecrackers,” she says. “And we eat healthy at the house. I think that more than anything, when it comes to children, it’s about showing them how rather than talk about that. So we try to just be that as much as we can.”

Gadot herself keeps up a healthy workout and wellness routine that keeps her in shape as she trains for heavy-action roles like Wonder Woman.

“My workout routine changes — it’s one thing in my day-to-day life and it’s a whole different thing when I work out for a role like Wonder Woman,” she explains.

“In my day-to-day life, I make sure to work out as much as I can, at least four times a week. I take hikes now that we’re back in L.A. and the weather’s so great, and I just enjoy being outside.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters June 5.

For more from Gal Gadot, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.