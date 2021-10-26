Gal Gadot's husband Yaron Varsano and their eldest daughters Alma and Maya made a quick appearance at the end of Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot Says Her Daughters May Have Another Cameo in Wonder Woman 3: 'It's A Nice Souvenir'

Gal Gadot's next installment of Wonder Woman could feature a few special guests!

The 36-year-old actress revealed new details about Wonder Woman 3 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, sharing that her three daughters — Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Danielle, 4 months — could make a cameo in the forthcoming film.

"Well, we might," she teased of their appearance. "They can get used to it. It's a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older."

In Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 original film, the star's husband, Yaron Varsano, and their eldest daughters, Alma and Maya, make a brief cameo in a special Christmas scene near the end of the film.

Previously speaking about having her family in the movie, Gadot told GoodDay DC's Kevin McCarthy, "It meant a lot and especially in that very special scene."

"I have two daughters, both of them appeared. My oldest one appeared with Asa, Patty's son, and then my youngest one, whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband," she said.

Gadot, who has been married to her husband since 2008, explained to McCarthy how meaningful it was to have her family be a part of the blockbuster film.