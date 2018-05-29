It’s a boy!

Canadian Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and husband Jeremy Abrams welcomed son Kole Jack Abrams on Wednesday, May 23, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The new mom of two announced the arrival of their second child, who weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., on Instagram Monday.

“He’s here! And he’s a keeper. Please excuse the social media silence but I’ve been busy ogling this little guy who barreled into our lives Wednesday morning,” Simmons captioned her photo of the five-day-old newborn. “Thank you, friends, far and wide for all your love and support. So far it’s been beautiful chaos.”

Simmons, 41, and her music executive husband are also parents to daughter, Dahlia Rae, 4.

Simmons shared the pregnancy back in December when she told PEOPLE, “We are thrilled that a sibling is on the way of our daughter Dahlia Rae, who is almost 4.”

The family opted out of a gender reveal, waiting until the birth of their newest member, which is what they had done for Dahlia as well.

“We’d like it to be a surprise. We have some of the nursery done, but we’re going to wait until [we find out] who this little nugget is,” Simmons had said in 2013 before the birth of their first child.

Although the trio is excited to expand their family, the decision to have another child was not an easy one. “We’ve loved the last four years with Dahlia, so it was a big move to consider going from one to two kids,” the Top Chef star told HATCHland, a blog geared towards motherhood and pregnancy.

Although the decision wasn’t “cut and dry,” once they chose to have a second child, Simmons and Abrams were all in.

“I’m so grateful to be having our baby, but I’m cognizant of how it’s going to change our lives and the systems we have in place,” Simmons told HATCHland.