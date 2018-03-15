Why Pregnant Gail Simmons Is Calling BS on Birth Plans: It's Something You 'Can't Control'

Gail Simmons had a lot to consider before deciding to have a second child

Gail Simmons had a lot to consider before deciding to have another baby.

“Having a second child wasn’t a cut-and-dry decision for us,” the Canadian Top Chef judge and cookbook author revealed during an interview with HATCHland, a blog that chronicles motherhood before, during and after pregnancy.

Simmons, 41, went on to explain that she and her husband, music executive Jeremy Abrams, weren’t sure they were ready to split their attention between a new child and their 4-year-old daughter Dahlia Rae.

“We’ve loved the last four years with Dahlia, so it was a big move to consider going from one to two kids,” she told HATCHland.

Simmons also explained to HATCHland that even though the couple are “grateful” to be having another child, they’re aware “it’s going to change our lives.”

“Once we decided, it took a minute, as I’ve never been the person that could sneeze and get pregnant,” she told the outlet.

“I’m so grateful to be having our baby, but I’m cognizant of how it’s going to change our lives and the systems we have in place.”

After sharing the happy news she and her husband would be welcoming their second child, Simmons previously told PEOPLE, “We are thrilled that a sibling is on the way for our daughter Dahlia Rae.”

Speaking to HATCHland now, Simmons jokes, “I call bulls— on the birth plan,” explaining that she has never heard of a birth going as a mom expected it to, so she’s trying to go with the flow.

“That shouldn’t scare anyone, nor is it a bad thing, it’s just one of the few times in life you can’t control,” she says. “My goal is to have a healthy baby, and to get to the hospital on time. That’s my plan. My plan is to not have my baby in an Uber.”

One thing Simmons will have to figure out is how much maternity leave to take. “Since I work for myself, I don’t have a set maternity leave — it’s going to be up to me to set boundaries and slow down,” she explains. “I’m traveling a lot over the next couple months and when I get back, I plan to draw a line in the sand when it comes to work.”