"We are thrilled that a sibling is on the way for our daughter Dahlia Rae, who is almost 4," Gail Simmons tells PEOPLE exclusively of baby No. 2 on the way

Something’s cooking for Gail Simmons: a new baby!

The Canadian Top Chef judge and newly minted cookbook author is pregnant with her second child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Simmons and her husband, music executive Jeremy Abrams, are already parents to daughter Dahlia Rae, 4 this month.

“We are thrilled that a sibling is on the way for our daughter Dahlia Rae, who is almost 4,” Simmons tells PEOPLE of her exciting news.

Gail Simmons and husband Jeremy Abrams

The couple welcomed Dahlia in December 2013, after not knowing whether they would be expecting a son or daughter for their first child.

“We’d like it to be a surprise,” Simmons, 41, told PEOPLE of the baby’s sex ahead of her birth. “We have some of the nursery done, but we’re going to wait until [we find out] who this little nugget is.”

If the baby on the way is anything like their big sister, their taste buds will develop preferences pretty early in life. As Simmons explained to PEOPLE in 2015, “[Dahlia’s] favorite things these days are mushrooms and olives.”

” ‘Mama, olive?’ ” the star mimicked her daughter, adding that she also has an affinity for peaches. “She opens the fridge and stands there and tries to reach for the olive jar.”

Top Chef season 15premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. EST / 9 p.m. CST on Bravo.