NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz, Wife Kimi Tobin Welcome Baby Girl Kira Setsuko

Baby makes three!

NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz and his wife Kimi Tobin, a reporter/anchor at NBC4 Los Angeles, welcomed their first baby, daughter Kira Setsuko Schwartz, on Tuesday, June 15, the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE. Baby Kira weighed 7 lbs, 12 oz. at birth.

"Kira looks so much like her mother! She has her adorable nose, her pouty lip. Her brow even furrows exactly how Kimi's does when examining something that she sees for the first time," Schwartz says. "I've never felt more astounded and humbled by the miraculous power of motherhood. We could not be more grateful for our precious little blessing."

The journalist couple, who tied the knot in September 2019, announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in March.

"After deciding to try and start a family, one morning I woke up after having the craziest dream and told Gadi, 'I just had a dream that I was pregnant and it's a girl and I heard my daughter's voice telling me to get up and take a pregnancy test,' " Tobin said at the time. "Gadi was still half asleep and seemed confused, so I got out of bed, took the test and said, 'You better come see this - I think we're having a baby!' "

Tobin was right about expecting a girl, as well. "I would have been excited either way, but to be honest, I come from a family of four boys, so having a daughter is the most precious little blessing for our family," said Schwartz. "I'm most excited about being a girl dad. I'm also excited to bring a new person into our circle of love."

Schwartz also explained to PEOPLE how preparing to become a father changed his outlook on the world.

"It's hard not to get nervous about the state of the world, especially during this uncertain time," he said. "As journalists, we see so much unrest and difficulty and it's hard not to bring that home with us. But I can already feel my entire perspective shifting into this singular need to make the future better for our daughter. It's something I've heard people say all my life, but never really understood until today."

In a sweet Mother's Day post in May, Schwartz honored his wife by sharing a photo on Instagram of Tobin smiling and showing off her baby bump.