Gaby Hoffmann Expecting First Child

The Girls star is expecting her first child, PEOPLE confirms.

Image zoom

David Livingston/Getty

Now she’s pregnant and then she’ll have a baby!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gaby Hoffmann, 32, is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, cinematographer Chris Dapkins, her rep confirms.

“Everybody is happy and healthy,” the rep tells PEOPLE.

Hoffmann — who gained prominence as a child in classic movies such as Field of Dreams and Sleepless in Seattle — showed off a sizable baby bump at a screening of her new film Obvious Child in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The Girls star — whose character is also expecting — was overheard swapping parenting advice with fellow mommy Busy Philipps at the event.

“Gaby was beaming from ear to ear and kept rubbing her belly,” says an onlooker. “They were chatting and looking over baby pics.”

In Obvious Child, Hoffmann plays the tough-minded feminist roommate of an aspiring comedian, who gets dumped by her boyfriend, loses her job and finds herself pregnant just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The actress isn’t the only former Now and Then star to be expecting — her costar Christina Ricci confirmed her pregnancy in May.