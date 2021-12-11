Gabrielle Union shared a series of Instagram pictures on Friday that showed her daughter, Kaavia James, looking bored as she took pictures for her and Dwyane Wade’s PROUDLY line

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Is Hilariously Unimpressed as She Takes Photos for the Family's Baby Line

Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia James, has had enough of the camera.

The Bring It On alum, 49, shared a collection of hilariously cute photos of Kaavia, 3, on Instagram Friday.

In the photos, the tiny tot looks seriously over taking pictures for Union and Dwyane Wade's baby line, PROUDLY. Wade also shared a collection of photos on his own Instagram page.

"Not sure @kaaviajames sees the vision," Union captioned the photos, adding a string of laughing emojis with the hashtags "#FlawlessFriday" and "#FlawlessCurls" while tagging the post, "Not Feeling It 2Day."

In the first picture, Kaavia is giving the off-camera makeup artist, who is holding a brush out to her face, some serious side-eye while clutching a stuffed animal as artist and friend Larry Sims plays with her beautiful curls.

Union and Kaavia are also twinning, donning complementing white ensembles as the Think Like A Man star smiles at her adorable daughter.

In the second picture, Kaavia is just as over it as she is in the first, keeping her side-eye glance steady as she gets touched up before getting back in front of the camera.

This isn't the first time that Kaavia has been totally unimpressed when going about her day-to-day activities.

In fact, Union has shared a handful of photos and videos to her Instagram in which the toddler looks annoyed or less than excited by pretty much anything and everything, including sledding, face-painting, dressing up for Halloween, performing in her holiday show, and more.

Kaavia has become so well known for her expressions that Union and Wade actually penned a children's book called Shady Baby, which was inspired by their daughter and released in May.

"We hope to give the word 'shady' a more positive association and use it to represent one's moral compass to do the right thing and stand up for themselves and others," the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement.