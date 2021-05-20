Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Adorably Models New Valentino Purse Gifted from Her Mom

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Gabrielle Union shared the cute TikTok video of herself gifting her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James with the mini Valentino handbag

Kaavia James is a fashion icon in the making, thanks to her famous mom Gabrielle Union.

On Wednesday, Union, who shares her daughter with husband Dwyane Wade, posted a TikTok video of the 2-year-old unboxing her first Valentino purse.

In the clip, the toddler gasps in awe as she realizes the gift is a brand new purse. "Can you say Valentino?" Union says as Kaavia responds with her best pronunciation of the luxury brand.

"I'm a doctor," she says, quickly taking the black mini handbag and modeling it over her shoulder.

Kaavia Is in Awe, Models New Valentino Purse Gifted from Mom Gabrielle Union Credit: Gabrielle Union/TikTok

When the Bring it On actress asks Kaavia if she wants to put the purse back inside the box, she hilariously says she "wants to keep it on" and would rather sleep with her new gift, immediately laying on the floor and cuddling the purse.

"Not her sleeping with her purse 😂," Union captioned the video.

Union and Wade, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed Kaavia in 2018 after being born via surrogate. The couple has since documented their daughter's growth through hilarious videos on social media, nicknaming her the Shady Baby. Kaavia's personality inspired the pair to write a children's book, titled Shady Baby, in her honor.

"People see themselves in Kaav," Wade recently told PEOPLE of the book. "Some days you don't feel like doing your hair. And some days you want to give people shade."

"Shade is her super power because when Kaavia gives you a look, it's either you're not respecting her boundaries or something is happening that she doesn't like," Union added. "The main takeaway is that she's free to be this amazing, dynamic, shady at times, loving at times Black little girl when the world has not been so kind to Black girls and women."

In addition to little Kaavia, the couple is raising Zaya, 13, Zaire, 19, Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, 19, who is Wade's nephew.

And it looks like the toddler gets her free spirit and boss behavior from her mom. In April, Wade described Union's personality and how it makes their marriage work.

"She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that," said Wade. "She has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn't try to stop my growth or change who I am."