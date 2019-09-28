Gabrielle Union Dresses Her Daughter Kaavia in a Bring It On Outfit During Hometown Trip

Kaavia James sure knows how to bring it!

While visiting her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, Gabrielle Union showed off her 10-month-old daughter’s Clovers pride.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 46, shared a series of adorable Instagram photos on Thursday, cheering on Kaavia as she rocked a cheerleading costume of her mom’s character from the hit 2000 movie, Bring It On.

“Bring it!!!!!” the actress captioned the photo, smiling ear to ear looking at her daughter.

“Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska 🏈👼🏾,” she added of the outfit.

Union’s post included several photos of Kaavia sporting the outfit with the toddler even clapping her hands like a cheerleader.

Image zoom Gabrielle Union Instagram

Another series of photos were posted to Kaavia’s own Instagram account, featuring the child modeling the outfit and admiring her reflection in the mirror.

“Of course I brought it,” the caption said.

Kaavia isn’t the only one ready for another Bring It On movie — recently, Kirsten Dunst, who was Union’s costar from the film, revealed she’s all for making a reboot.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the actress, 37, told host Kelly Clarkson that she would be more than happy to make another Bring It On film, should the original creators throw out the idea.

“If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie!” she was quick to tell the audience. “Why not? It’d be so fun!”

Dunst went on to tell Clarkson that nobody expected the original movie to turn into the phenomenon that it did — one that netted five sequels and an adapted Broadway musical in 2011.

“We made that movie for no money, zero money,” she shared. “It was a Universal movie, but like one of those that they were like ‘Go do what you want,’ like this little cheerleading movie.”

But when opening week rolled around, Dunst admitted, “We were all so surprised.”

“It was huge. That’s always the best — when you don’t expect anything and then it became so huge,” she shared.