Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade Strike a Pose with Kaavia Ahead of GLAAD Awards: 'Didn't Come to Play'

Gabrielle Union and her daughters showed off their stylish looks ahead of an important night out

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on April 3, 2023 12:57 PM
dwayne wade, gabrielle union, Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union and daughters Zaya and Kaavia, Dwyane Wade. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union's fun-filled, fashionable night out at the GLAAD Awards with Zaya Wade began by taking some fierce photos at home.

Along with daughter Kaavia James, 4, the pair posed as though they were walking, looking right at the camera. Kaavia looked adorable in a tank dress with cinching on the sides as she imitated what her mom and big sister, 15, were doing on either side of her.

"These girls didn't come to play #GLAADAwards," Union captioned the set of shots from the night, which concluded with the photo of Union, 50, with her daughters, who she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, 41.

The 15-year-old recently appeared on her first-ever magazine cover with DAZED, where she opened up about having a "giant support system" in her family, which includes dad Wade and stepmom Union.

Since coming out as transgender in 2020, Zaya has received unconditional support from the former NBA star and Bring It On actress.

Asked when she feels most empowered, Zaya shared, "When my family surrounds me."

"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she added. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."

Zaya Wade attending the GLAAD awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zaya was granted an official name change and assignment of gender by a Los Angeles county judge in February.

Wade shares Kaavia with Union, and Zaya — as well as son Zaire, 21 — with ex Siohvaughn Funches-Wade. He is also dad to 9-year-old son Xavier Zechariah, whom he shares with ex Aja Metoyer, and has served as the legal guardian of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 22.

