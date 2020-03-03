Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia 'Inspired' Her to Create Children's Book Welcome to the Party

Gabrielle Union has authored her debut picture book and PEOPLE is revealing the cover art!

Titled Welcome to the Party, the L.A.’s Finest star’s book cover, which features artwork by illustrator Ashley Evans, is inspired by the arrival of her daughter Kaavia James.

“I’m so excited to be releasing my first children’s book,” Union says. “Since the birth of my daughter … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age.”

Union and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed baby Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018.

Image zoom Welcome to the Party by Gabrielle Union Harper Collins Publishers

Though this is her first foray into children’s books, the Bring It On actress already is a New York Times bestselling author with her candid 2017 book, We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True.

“When I heard about the arrival of Kaavia James, I was touched by the beautiful and loving way her parents introduced her to the public,” Luana Horry, HarperCollins Children’s Books editor, told PEOPLE. “To work with Gabrielle Union on her unique celebration of parenthood was more than an honor — it was such an enjoyable experience.”

Image zoom Gabrielle Union Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kaavia, now 15 months, continues to be a muse for her mom. In May, Union unveiled a line of clothing for infants ages 0 to 24 months with New York & Company. The sweet capsule collection, called Kaavi James by Gabrielle Union, includes pieces (many unisex!) inspired by her baby girl.

Back in February 2019, Union told PEOPLE that her daughter gets her personality from her mother. “She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” she said at the time. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Since Kaavia’s life so far has been well-documented, Union is scared she might turn into her “biggest hater or troll-er” one day.

“She’s going to be like, ‘Mommy, you know kissing me on the mouth is wrong! I read it in the comments. Did you know you could give me all kinds of diseases?’” she said with a laugh. “Right now she’s just enjoying her tongue and trying to focus her eyeballs.”