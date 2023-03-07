Gabrielle Union Reflects on Her Time as a Mom, Says 'Kids Are Worth Fighting For'

"Even when faced with something that you might not be as familiar with or comfortable with [it is] not an excuse to throw your kids away," said Gabrielle Union

By
Georgia Slater
Published on March 7, 2023
Gabrielle Union arrives at the premiere of the AppleTV+ show"Truth Be Told" Season 3
Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union is opening up about the importance of fighting for your kids.

While walking the carpet at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Union chatted with Extra about her role as a mom and reflected on her and husband Dwyane Wade's emotional speech last month at the NAACP Image Awards.

As the couple accepted the President's Award at the Image Awards, they used the opportunity to speak about championing the fight for LGBTQ rights. The speech came one day after daughter Zaya Wade's legal name change and gender assignment.

Asked what Union, 50, hopes other parents take away from the couple's speech, the actress replied, "That your kids are worth fighting for."

"Your children are not disposable and even when faced with something that you might not be as familiar with or comfortable with [it is] not an excuse to throw your kids away," she continued.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

"When they come for one of us, they come for all of us, and don't ever forget that," she continued.

Union and Wade share daughter Kaavia James, 4, and sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9, plus daughter Zaya, 15, from Wade's previous relationships. Wade also serves as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

The Bring It On star also shared how being a mom changed how she views the world.

"It makes you want to fight," she said. "It makes you want to dig in and not only fight for your kids but everybody's kids."

