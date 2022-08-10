Gabrielle Union Shares Video Joking with Daughter Kaavia About Favorite 'Frozen' Characters

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia James are always sharing a laugh.

On Sunday, the Cheaper By the Dozen star, 49, shared a video on Instagram documenting a humorous exchange with Kaavia, who was seeing her mom with a new hairstyle for the first time. The 3-year-old was mesmerized by her mom's long braid.

As Kaavia ran her hand the length of the braid, Union asked, "So you're okay with me being Elsa?" to which Kaavia nodded.

"Are you going to be Anna?" Union asked.

"I'll be uh... something else," Kaavia replied quickly.

Turning to face the camera, Union joked, "Ain't nobody want to be Anna."

Union shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade. The retired NBA player, 40, is also dad to 15-year-old Zaya and sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships. He's also served as legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Last month, Union shared some photos from the Wade's Fourth of July festivities. The family enjoyed time together with their kids at the beach and pool.

In one sweet video, Union and Kaavia appear in matching suits. Union opts for a bikini in the red, white, and blue print while Kaavia wears a one-piece. The mother-daughter duo dance together with Latto's "It's Givin" playing over the clip.

"Me and @kaaviajames twinnin and grinnin," she captioned the video. "Big 4th of July/Hot Links/Rose' energy ❤️❤️❤️🎇🧨🎆"

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Wade opened up about his family in April, joking about his youngest daughter's social media fame.

"I've done a lot of cool things in my life, well I thought I did," Wade said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And forget the championships and the other things I've done, everywhere I go it's like, 'So how's Kaavia?' And I'm like, 'She's great, but let's talk about why I'm here.'"

Speaking of his daughter's influence on social media, he added, "It's this thing about Kaavia where people have started following her, the captions on her photos, it kind of says everything we wanna say, we just can't say it."

"But she has her own swag and personality," he continued. "Through the pandemic she kept all of us going and having something to look forward to."