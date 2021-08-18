Watch Gabrielle Union Teach Daughter Kaavia James, 2½, to Love Her Body in Adorable Video

Gabrielle Union shows her daughter Kaavia James to embrace the moles on her body as they're a "part of you"

Gabrielle Union is teaching her little girl about self-love.

In an adorable video posted to Instagram last week, the L.A.'s Finest actress, 48, has a candid conversation with her daughter Kaavia James, 2½, about embracing the moles on her body and learning to "love every part of herself."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Union and her daughter are standing together in a pool while the actress wears a nude swimsuit and her little girl sports a pink butterfly-printed bikini.

"Mommy has a lot of moles," Union tells her daughter. "I got moles on my face."

"I don't have a mole," Kaavia replies, to which her mom says, "I think you have a couple."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I got a couple right there," the toddler says, pointing to her mouth, to which Union sweetly negates, "No, that's your lip."

Union, who shares her daughter with her husband Dwyane Wade, then lifts up Kaavia's foot to point out her daughter's mole.

"There's your mole. But see it's not bothering anyone, so you just leave it, it's a part of you. It's Kav's mole," she says.

"We got moles!" the pair exclaims together.

In the caption of the post, Union reminds her followers to make a doctor's appointment should "your moles change size or shape."

The actress married Wade in August 2014, becoming stepmother to his sons Zaire Blessing, 19, Xavier Zechariah, 7, and daughter Zaya, 14, as well as Wade's nephew Dahveon, 19.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Adorably Fails the Viral Patience Snack TikTok Challenge

As their children grow, Union and the retired NBA player have made sure that the kids remain true to themselves.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Wade said, "My focus when it comes to any of my kids is to let them know who they are so that when other people's opinions about them are formed, it's not hitting them."

"If we allow our kids to be their true selves, we don't have to worry about them conforming with anything or anyone," Wade added. "Why wouldn't we push our kids to be their authentic selves?"

Union also explained that she wants to offer a different environment for her children to grow than the one in which she was raised.