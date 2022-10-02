Gabrielle Union Shares Video of Daughter Kaavia James in 'Little Mermaid' Costume: 'Representation Matters'

Kaavia James Union Wade is ready for Halloween — and she's celebrating the newest live-action Disney princess in the process.

In a sweet video shared on Instagram Saturday, the three-year-old daughter of Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union posed in an Ariel costume, fitted with a purple seashell bikini top and a shiny turquoise tail. "You know we had to set off Halloween season right," Union's caption read. "May I present 'Ariel & Her Sea Legs' for awards consideration. #RepresentationMatters."

Halle Bailey, the star of the new live-action The Little Mermaid movie, saw the adorable video and shared her support in the comments, saying, "omg love it !"

Union replied: "I told you at the party Kaav was OBSESSED!!! Thank you for shining so bright my 🖤."

Since the teaser for the upcoming Disney movie dropped earlier this month, social media has been filled with videos of young Black girls reacting to Bailey's Ariel.

The Chloe x Halle singer shared a compilation video on Instagram following the teaser trailer's release, celebrating the young Black girls who watched in awe as they saw a Disney princess in which they could see themselves. "Seeing these little babies' reactions makes me so emotional," she said in the caption.

Earlier this month, Bailey, 22, told PEOPLE that the representation piece of the role was a huge factor in her experience making the film. "The fact that now it's getting to be played by me, a person who looks like me, woman of color, I'm just like, wow, I'm so grateful what it will do for all the other little Black and brown boys and girls who will see themselves in me," she said. "Because I know if I had seen myself when I was younger, I think my whole perspective would've changed."

Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The video of Kaavia James dressed as the iconic Disney mermaid received a plethora of supportive comments, too, as stars like Ludacris and John Boyega shared their love for the toddler's costume.

Wade and Union are known for their outpouring of support for their four children, sons Zaire, 20, Xavier, 8, and daughter Zaya, 15, from Wade's previous relationships, as well as Kaavia. Wade also serves as legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In 2020, Zaya revealed she was transgender, and the couple's support of her journey since then has been tremendous. Earlier this year, Zaya and Union talked to PEOPLE about how they help each other accept themselves for who they are.

"As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," Zaya told PEOPLE.

Union and Wade said that they work hard to "stress the value" of "internal beauty" to Zaya.

"There are a billion ways to exist because there are billions of people, and each person has the ability to decide for themselves how they want to exist in the world and how they want to move through the world," Union said. "We talk to her about resisting anti-Blackness and not centering Eurocentric beauty ideals."

Zaya has taken the star's advice to heart. As for the most important lesson, Zaya said: "Her telling me that not everyone in the world and in the media is going to be truthful about what you look like."