Gabrielle Union Cuddles with Daughter Kaavia James Shares Sweet Photo: 'I Gotchu Baby'

Gabrielle Union has been documenting several adorable moments with her daughter, 2 ½, during her Hamptons vacation

Gabrielle Union is looking back at the special moments she enjoyed with her family over the weekend.

The L.A.'s Finest star, 48, shared some adorable sweet snaps from her family getaway to the Hamptons on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one picture, Union's daughter Kaavia James rushes over to the actress as husband Dwyane Wade stands in the background.

In another shot, the Bring It On star sits with the 2½-year-old cozied up in her lap.

"I gotchu baby. Always. 🖤👶🏾," Union captioned the sweet photo with her little one.

She also tagged the location as "Mama Bear."

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia James | Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia James | Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

In an earlier post, Union reflected on how amazed she and Wade, 39, are by their daughter.

Candid photos showed the proud parents with huge smiles on their faces while they watched Kaavia play with others.

"Us watching @kaaviajames be fearless and live her best life. The best feeling," Union wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress married Wade in August 2014, becoming stepmother to his sons Zaire Blessing, 19, Xavier Zechariah, 7, and daughter Zaya, 14, as well as Wade's nephew Dahveon, 19.

As their children grow, Union and the retired NBA player have made sure that the kids remain true to themselves.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Wade said, "My focus when it comes to any of my kids is to let them know who they are so that when other people's opinions about them are formed, it's not hitting them."

"If we allow our kids to be their true selves, we don't have to worry about them conforming with anything or anyone," Wade added. "Why wouldn't we push our kids to be their authentic selves?"

RELATED VIDEO: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union "Allow Their Kids' Uniqueness To Shine"

Union also explained that she wants to offer a different environment for her children to grow than the one in which she was raised.