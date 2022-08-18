Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation

Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip.

The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her.

"When your child finds out that you're going on vacation but they're not invited," Union says in a voiceover. She cackles and adds, "Stay mad, Jan, stay mad."

Kaavia looks at the camera and makes some adorable snarky faces as Union continues to laugh.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Union cheered on her daughter earlier this summer as she showed off her dance moves in a fun video posted on Instagram. "It's always time for a dance break. Interpretative dance is my jam," Union captioned the video, adding, "Stay entertained my friends."

In the clip set to the tune of Ciara's single, "Jump," Kaavia bopped and bounced around before making a splash in the pool as the words "about to grant you with my presence & talents" appeared at the bottom of the frame.

The clip then cut to the toddler doing a "one of a kind" dance inside. Union made an appearance toward the end of the clip, holding a glass of wine in her hand as she stood in as a backup dancer while her daughter spun around.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Union shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade. The retired NBA player, 40, is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Zaya and sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships. He's also served as legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively about the Dove Self-Esteem Project in May, Union and Zaya revealed what has allowed them to become closer with each other.

"In a nutshell, time. I think as a stepmom, it's not my job to push myself into her life or force anything," said Union. "So, time has allowed our bond to grow organically and naturally. Being consistent with each other and being trustworthy with each other also."

The actress continued, "Zaya coming into truest self did help because I am able to bond with who she actually is versus the representative that was speaking for her for years. Now, she is completely herself and so I know her, not her representative."