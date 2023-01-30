Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Photos with Zaya Wade Ahead of Winter Formal

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were all smiles on Zaya Wade's special night.

The Bring It On alum, 50, and the former NBA pro, 41, shared photos on Instagram Sunday showing Zaya beautifully dressed up in a cream-colored sequined spaghetti-strap dress, with her hair in soft curls and natural but defining makeup.

The Instagram carousel shows Zaya posing with stepmom Union, dad Wade, and little sister Kaavia James, 4, who are dressed casually for the photos.

"❄️☃️Winter Formal ❄️☃️ Supporting each other for life's big moments is key," the couple captioned the joint post. "All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear… With loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we 10 toes down. Always. 🖤🖤🖤🖤."

A video shows Zaya smiling as she walks up the stairs in full glam and later, there's a sweet selfie with her and Wade. Another video shows a photo shoot set up in the corner of the family's living room, where Zaya poses as Kaavia playfully explores the piano and Wade proudly takes photos.

Earlier this month, the 15-year-old shared a photo on Instagram smiling as she posed between her dad and older brother Zaire, 20, with Union also joining the photo.

"Wades 🫶🏾," she captioned the shot.

In addition to Kaavia, Zaya and Zaire, the former NBA player is also dad to son Xavier Zechariah, 9, with Aja Métoyer. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

Since coming out as transgender in 2020, Zaya has received unconditional support from both Wade and her stepmother. But Zaya has also talked about the struggles she has faced dealing with online criticism and detrimental beauty advice.

"As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," Zaya said back in May, during a joint interview with Union for the Dove Self-Esteem Project. "That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it."