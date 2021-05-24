Gabrielle Union Says Valentino Sent Her and Kaavia, 2, 'Mommy-and-Daughter Matching Bags'

Gabrielle Union says she didn't buy her daughter a “$3,000-plus bag when she can't poop in the potty on her own"

Gabrielle Union says she's not the type who typically buys her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia luxury gifts.

Last week, Union shared an adorable TikTok of Kaavia as she unboxed a new gift: her first Valentino purse. In the video, the toddler gasped in awe at the present before modeling and cuddling her new mini handbag.

During Sunday's 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the 48-year-old actress revealed that gifting Kaavia the pricey purse wasn't her idea.

"Valentino was kind enough to send us mommy-and-daughter matching bags. So for everyone who thought I bought my child a $3,000-plus bag when she can't poop in the potty on her own….um, no," the Bring it On star told Entertainment Tonight. "She's been literally sleeping with it."

Union's budding fashionista also gave her mom her seal of approval on the star's red carpet look for the evening: an embellished low-cut white Prada gown and Bulgari jewels.

"She thought I looked very pretty. She was like, white dress. And I was like, good? And she was like, 'You look pretty, Mommy,'" Union told the outlet.

As for her big night out, Union told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that it was "awkward and exhilarating" to be back at a live awards show following the delays and cancellations of past events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think everyone's still a little confused. Am I supposed to fist bump, air high five? But we're just all so excited to be out of the house, dressed up, seeing our friends, seeing our colleagues, seeing people that inspire us, that I think it's all a win, you know," Union said of attending the BBMAs.

The actress added that the pandemic has also allowed her to learn how to slow down.

"I think we had to get really comfortable with being very patient, which in general, our family is not…. we're not very patient people. We're used to go, go, go, go. Now, we've had to embrace being patient," she continued.

gabrielle union and dwyane wade with their family Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Union opened up about her experience spending more time with husband Dwyane Wade at their home. Along with baby Kaavia, the couple also raises Zaya, 13, Zaire, 19, Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, 19 (Wade's nephew).