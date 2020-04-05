Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Show Off Their Natural Curls: 'Mama's Got Hair Like Yours!'

This mother-daughter duo is too cute!

Gabrielle Union showed off her natural hairstyle while social distancing with her family, and shared some adorable photos of her with 16-month-old daughter Kaavia James.

“See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls ❤💜🖤 #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles,” the actress wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside photos of little Kaavia getting a piggyback ride from her mom.

Union, who shares daughter Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade, also shared some adorable photos of the NBA star combing his daughter’s hair on Kaavia’s own Instagram account, joking that he wouldn’t be happy until his baby girl looked like Florida Evans from the ’70s sitcom Good Times.

The adorable family has been spending lots of quality time together while self-isolating amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Union recently shared a hilarious clip of Kaavia learning how to swim in the pool. At first, the Bring It On star tells her daughter to stay put, but little Kaavia had something else in mind.

In the video, the toddler jumps into the water and starts swimming towards her mom, getting closer and closer before Union picks her up out of the water.

“PE #HomeSchool Stay?!?! Shiii… Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready 🥴🤗🤣👼🏽 @kaaviajames almost 17 mos,” the clip’s caption read, adding “Mermaid” as the post’s location.

In another video from last week, the proud mom showed off her little girl breaking it down to “Baila Reggaeton” by Carlos Arroyo featuring Zion and Lennox.

“Music class is going well. @kaaviajames ❤s Reggaeton! Thanks @carroyoprfor this 🔥🔥🔥 #bailareggaeton,” Union captioned her cute post, tagging “Homeschool Family Success” for the location. Meanwhile, Wade wrote alongside the same footage, “Happy 💃🏾 👶🏾🕺🏾.”

Kaavia could be seen clapping and shimmying back and forth in the video at the encouragement of her parents as the trio relaxed outdoors. At one point, she climbs up onto Wade’s chair and bounces up and down, looking back at the camera as her parents danced with her.

Union and Wade, who wed in 2014, welcomed their first child together via surrogate in November 2018. The L.A.’s Finest star recently released her debut children’s book Welcome to the Party, which was inspired by her daughter’s birth.

“Since the birth of my daughter I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age,” she told PEOPLE last month.

