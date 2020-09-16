Gabrielle Union Jokes She Can Be a 'Psychotic, Overbearing' Kind of Parent: 'I’m That Mom'

The actress is mother to 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James and stepmother to Xavier Zechariah, 6, Zaya, 13 and Zaire Blessing, 18

Gabrielle Union doesn't consider herself a cool mom.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show Wednesday morning, the 47-year-old actress opened up about what it's been like co-parenting with husband Dwyane Wade — and how she handles their teenagers dating!

The couple share 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James, and Union became a stepmother to Wade's three children: 18-year-old Zaire Blessing Dwyane, Xavier Zechariah, 6, and Zaya, 13. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 18.

"You know with each kid it's a little different. We definitely had to get out of the 'one size fits all' parenting rather quickly. I am a stepmom to four kids and then we share Kaav together. My husband started his parenting journey pretty young. So I think over time and then since we've been married, together we have come into a different parenting style," she explained.

Union said that when it comes to Kaavia and Zaya, both she and Wade, 38, are "on the same page" in terms of how to parent them. However, with their two 18-year-old boys, Union admits she can be more intense.

"With the 18-year-olds I am the psychotic, overbearing, 'What are you doing now?' kind of parent and my husband is like, 'Whatever, they are going to figure it out,' " Union explained. "So I'm learning to kind of let go."

The Bring It On star said that it has been "really really hard" for her to have both boys away at school, admitting she talks to them more now than she did when they were all under the same roof.

"It's terrifying for me having them be across the country by themselves on these new journeys and we are not right there, and it's driving me crazy," she said.

And she certainly isn't the "cool mom" when she finds out her boys may be dating someone.

"The girl situation — I become somebody that I hated dealing with when I was dating as a teen, I'm that mom," Union admitted.