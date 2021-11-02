Gabrielle Union and 14-Year-Old Zaya Wade Pose Together in Prada: 'Great Minds Think Alike'

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade have similar fashion senses.

The 14-year-old shared photos on Instagram Monday posing with the Bring It On actress, 49, both dressed in Prada outfits on a staircase. The two held their purses as they cozied up to each other, looking into the camera side by side.

"great minds think alike @prada," Zaya captioned the post.

On his Instagram Story, Dwyane Wade praised his wife and daughter's photo shoot, writing, "Stop It you two @gabunion @zayawade." His 19-year-old son Zaire Wade commented on Zaya's post, "You shopping with Prada now big time."

Ever since his daughter Zaya came out as transgender last year, Dwyane, 39, has been an outspoken LGBTQ ally, opening up about parenting each of his kids to be "authentic." Wade is also dad to son Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, who is Wade's nephew, plus 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James, whom he shares with Union.

"When I look at Zaya, I get hope," he told PEOPLE in April. "Because I'm like, okay, we raised [our kids] to be authentic."

Dwyane and Union, both vocal activists in the LGBTQ+ community through their Wade Family Foundation, also explained how they are unequivocal about what is acceptable and what they'll never tolerate when it comes to the safety of their family members.

"Our home will never be a safe space for bigots," Union said. "I look at problematic language as violence and I'm never going to expose anyone I love to violence, whether that be verbal, physical, emotional or spiritual. Jerks exist in every area of life. And we function from a place of truth in our household. But if you come at us, oh, be very prepared."