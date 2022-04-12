Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade open up to PEOPLE Everyday about PROUDLY, their new baby care brand formulated for little ones with melanated skin

Gabrielle Union Says Daughter Kaavia Is 'Loving All of the Products' From Her New Brand Proudly: 'She Wants Her Oils'

Over the years, Gabrielle Union has learned through trial and error what works for her famously glowing skin. However, when it comes to her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, she's struggled to find products that don't itch or irritate.

"Different skin related issues impact melanated babies differently," she tells PEOPLE Everyday host Janine Rubenstein. After repeatedly coming up short in their search for natural baby products made with people of color in mind, she and Wade decided to take matters into their own hands.

"Trying to find products was like searching for a needle in a haystack, especially during the pandemic with supply chain issues. We were kind of cobbling together obscure products that were very hard to find. [...] Some of the remedies you had to physically make in your kitchen. [...] So we were like, okay, something has to give."

"This process was personal to us as we could not find what we needed for our child. We just got tired of piecing things together," says Wade, who is also dad to daughter Zaya, 14, sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, in addition to raising his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Today, the Cheaper by the Dozen actress, 49, and the former basketball pro, 40, are launching PROUDLY, a line of accessible priced baby care products that are specifically designed for little ones with melanated skin, inspired by the products they sought out for their own daughter.

For the initial launch, the line includes a Gentle Baby Wash, Hydrating Baby Lotion, Nourishing Oil, All Over Balm, and Gentle Touch Baby — each for $12 or less.

Building this line has helped both Wade and Union look at their own skincare routines more critically as well.

"I'm learning right along with everyone else throughout this process," says Union, who has adjusted her skincare routine over the years after experiecing a sudden bout of adult acne in her 30s. She adds she's working on "being open that as you age, things change and you need different products because your skin has different needs."

Echoing Union, Wade says, "I've learned so much throughout this process of us building PROUDLY about my own skin and I'm 40 years old. And so, you know, we understood the need for education [around skincare] and that was what was very important in building this brand."

To that end, the pair teamed up with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boaky to help create a line of plant-based, moisturizing formulas that leave out any of the "sketchy stuff" that can irritate skin, noting that melanated skin is more prone to general dryness, eczema, acne and cradle cap.

"A lot of brands don't take into account the biology and the nuances of melanated skin," Dr. Boaky tells PEOPLE Everyday. "Melanated skin tends to be a lot drier. We tend to have more of an intense itch. Eczema is very common in the Black population. And so we really needed to make sure we were very intentional about the ingredients that we put in the PROUDLY products," she says.

"We leverage plant-based ingredients that are safe and effective. They hydrate the skin and more importantly, they just keep the skin barrier healthy," she adds.

For her part, Kaavia couldn't be happier. "She is our guinea pig," says Union. "Testing out the sprays, like the lavender room spray, she was like, 'Oh, this is nice.'"

The proud mom adds, "She is all about her nighttime routine that we have set from when she was first born. [...] She knows she wants her oils. She knows she wants her hair products. She has a routine that she does not like to deviate from. She was loving all of the [new PROUDLY] products and the smells."