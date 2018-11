After multiple miscarriages and failed IVF attempts, Gabrielle Union has finally been able to welcome the baby that she and NBA star husband Dwyane Wade have much longed for.

The couple shared on Instagram on Thursday that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via a surrogate alongside a set of family photos from the hospital.

“A LOVELY DAY We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” they both captioned the photos.

“Welcome to the party sweet girl!” her caption concluded.