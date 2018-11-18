Gabrielle Union Explains How to Pronounce Daughter’s Name — and Reveals Her ‘102 Nicknames’

Gabrielle Union is giving her fans a lesson on how to pronounce her daughter’s first name!

Just two days after Dwyane Wade revealed their baby girl’s unique moniker — Kaavia James Union Wade — the actress, 46, shared her own crystal clear phonetic guide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Just greazzzy and happy. That is all,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet shot that showed her smiling while cradling her bundle of joy.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

“@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James,” she explained, before revealing just a few of her daughter’s whopping number of nicknames: “She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Explaining the thought process behind her daughter’s moniker, Union shared that “James” is a family name.

“We wanted to include my family in her name so that ‘James’ is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my grandfather,” she wrote, adding that “Union is her middle name.”

Alluding to her own struggles with fertility, she added, “I’ve waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there.”

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Reveals How She and Husband Dwayne Make Their Marriage Work

On Saturday, Union also documented an “infant CPR class” she and Wade took with their entire family.

“Make sure you know how to save each other. CPR saves lives,” Union wrote alongside a shot of the whole family practicing their techniques on baby dolls.

Wade is also a father to sons Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. (He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.)

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade and family Gabrielle Union/Instagram

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Says Her Newborn Baby Smells Like ‘Heaven’ in Adorable Mother-Daughter Photo

Choosing a unique way to announce their daughter’s name, the big reveal came when Wade shared a throwback photo of his shoulders. Why? Because he got a tattoo of Kaavia’s name.

“#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughter’s name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave,” the NBA star captioned the snapshot.

RELATED: From Being a Stepmom to Revealing Her Fertility Struggles: Inside Gabrielle Union’s Road to Motherhood

Wade, 36, and Union announced Kaavia’s birth via surrogate on Nov. 8. The baby girl was born Nov. 7.

The couple shared their surprise baby news on Instagram alongside a set of family photos from the hospital.

“A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” they both captioned the photos.

“Welcome to the party sweet girl!” the caption concluded.