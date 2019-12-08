Gabrielle Union Has Holiday Fun with Kids After AGT Firing: 'Family Time Is the Best'

Gabrielle Union is getting into the holiday spirit with her family!

On Saturday, the actress, 47, shared a slideshow of sweet photos, which show her posing in front of Christmas tree alongside daughter Kaavia James, 13 months, and husband Dwyane Wade’s second-youngest child Zion Malachi Airamis, 12.

In one of the shots, Union smiles while putting her arm around Zion and holding Kaavia in her arms, while another shot shows the two kids having some one-on-one bonding time.

“My ❤s 🎄🎁,” she wrote alongside the adorable snapshots. “Family Time Is The Best Time.”

Union has been spending plenty of time with her loved ones following her controversial departure from America’s Got Talent.

Last month, shortly after news of her firing became public, the actress shared a selfie of herself leaning against her husband’s chest, while the former Miami Heat player kissed her on the forehead.

“Lord, you KNOW I’m tryin…” Union captioned the shot. “Whew 🥴 and breathe. Support is everything. ❤.”

Days earlier, the star also posted a family portrait from Thanksgiving, sharing that she felt “grateful” for “all the friends and family that have my back.”

Earlier this week, Union revealed on Twitter that she sat down with NBC, the network AGT airs on, and expressed her “hope for real change.”

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change,” Union wrote.

Following the meeting, an NBC spokesperson told PEOPLE they would launch an investigation in order “to get a deeper understanding of the facts.

The meeting came amid growing public outrage that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough‘s exits from the show were reportedly the result of a toxic workplace culture at the network’s talent competition series, which is produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, show creator Simon Cowell‘s company.

On Nov. 26, a report by Variety claimed that while working on the show, Union had expressed concerns over racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge, including a joke allegedly made by guest judge Jay Leno that was later edited out of the episode.

Hough, 31, and Union were also both subject to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance, sources alleged in Variety‘s report, noting that Union was allegedly told that her ever-changing hairstyles were “too black” for the show’s audience, while Hough reportedly received constant criticism on her hair, makeup, and wardrobe.

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019

In a statement to the publication at the time, Hough — who is set to star in two upcoming NBC Christmas specials — denied that she had a negative experience on the show and said she was “happy to continue my working relationship with NBC.”

A spokesperson for NBC and production company Fremantle responded to the allegations in Variety‘s report in a Nov. 26 statement to PEOPLE, saying, “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

On Dec. 1, NBC, Fremantle and Syco Entertainment released the following joint statement: “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Union has not issued an official statement directly addressing the allegations, but she broke her silence on Nov. 27, thanking her followers for their support.

“So many tears, so much gratitude,” she tweeted. “THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”