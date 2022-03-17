Gabrielle Union attended the Los Angeles premiere with husband Dwyane Wade and daughters Kaavia, 3, and Zaya, 14

Gabrielle Union Shares Family Photo Ahead of Cheaper by the Dozen Premiere: 'Family Over Everything'

Gabrielle Union's latest movie premiere was a family affair!

Prior to attending the premiere of her Cheaper by the Dozen remake in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday evening, the 49-year-old actress posed for a sweet family photo with husband Dwyane Wade and daughters Kaavia James, 3, and Zaya, 14.

Union twinned with Kaavia for the evening. She wore the sequined outfit as a top and skirt, exposing her midriff, while her daughter's version was a halter dress she paired with black flats. Meanwhile, Zaya rocked a mint green floral jacket and shorts with a matching bandeau. Wade also donned a black sweater and striped pants.

"Family Over Everything. #CheaperByTheDozen," Union captioned her Instagram post. Wade, 40, and Zaya also shared the photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Left: Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram Right: Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union also posted photos of her mini-me Kaavia in their matching outfits. She posed hand-in-hand with her little girl standing behind her.

"Feeling it 🖤🖤," the proud mom wrote beside the stylish snaps before adding "Killin' it" as the post's location.

StarTracks Gabrielle Union Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Disney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen remake stars Union and Zach Braff as parents within a multiracial, blended family of 12.

The film is a "funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business," according to an official synopsis.

The reboot comes 18 years after the 2003 film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt debuted in theaters. The original Cheaper by the Dozen came out in 1950 and was based on the autobiographical book of the same name by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.