Surprise — Gabrielle Union is a mom!

The actress and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via surrogate, the couple shared on Instagram Thursday alongside a set of family photos from the hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” they both captioned the photos.

“Welcome to the party sweet girl!” the caption concluded.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with their daughter Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with their daughter Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with their daughter Gabrielle Union/Instagram

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Calls Husband Dwyane Wade Her “Best Friend” in Epic Wedding Anniversary Tribute

The baby girl is the first child for Union, 46, while Wade, 36, is dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 5 on Saturday, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.

Union previously opened up about her struggles with infertility in her 2017 memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine, revealing she “had eight or nine miscarriages.”

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she wrote.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Ari Perilstein/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Reveals How She and Husband Dwyane Make Their Marriage Work



The Being Mary Jane star and longtime basketball pro Wade, who recently re-signed to the Miami Heat, married in August 2014 after a lengthy courtship.

And even after enduring three years of failed IVF cycles and being constantly bloated from the hormones, Union wrote in her memoir that she and Wade “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”