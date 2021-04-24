The couple isn't afraid to get a little silly to help get their daughter out of diapers

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Start Potty Training with Daughter Kaavia: 'Bribing Someone to Poop'

Union, 48, posted a hilarious boomerang video on Instagram Friday showing the lengths she and Wade, 39, are going to get 2-year-old Kaavia to go to the bathroom in the toilet.

The L.A.'s Finest star and retired NBA player dressed up with Kaavia each wearing a silly hat and sunglasses. In the clip, they stood pointing at each other in a standoff while the 2-year-old was wearing a diaper.

"A typical Friday 😂Adventures in potty training," Union began the caption with the location as Potty Training Academy.

She added, "Never thought we'd be bribing someone to poop in the potty but here we are."

Viola Davis revealed in the comments section that she did the same thing with her daughter Genesis who is now 10.

"THIS is everything!!! I bribed my baby," Davis, 55, wrote. "Nothing wrong with it❤️❤️❤️😂😂."

Union and her daughter may not see eye-to-eye on potty training, but at least they have style in common.

Gabrielle Union Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instsgram

Earlier this month, the Bring It On star shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram, showing herself rocking her hair up with Prada accessories, as well as a photo of her daughter borrowing the same accessories for a look of her own.