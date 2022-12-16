Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on December 16, 2022 03:01 PM
Gabrielle Union Laughs at Her and Dwyane Wade's Different Reactions to a Sassy Comment from Kaavia
Photo: Gabrielle Union/instagram

Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl.

The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look."

"What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls around in a tutu and a t-shirt that says "I Rule Daddy's Heart," part of The Children's Place's Diversity Tee collection.

"I said, 'Hey bro, be quiet bro,' " the preschooler replied, causing her mom to have a shocked face.

Union then asked Kaavia how her dad reacted, to which the toddler revealed he laughed.

The Bring It On alum imitated her husband for the camera, saying, "'Oh I wish she would say something crazy to me,' " before adding, "and you laughed!"

The Reel then cuts to the former Miami Heat star standing with son Zaire, 20, as Union recaps what Kaavia said.

Zaire's eyes widen as he looks at his dad, who says, "I haven't responded to that."

"Can you believe it?" Union asks Zaire.

"Oh I can, I can believe it. Kaav runs the house," he says, to which the former NBA star — who is also dad to Xavier, 9, and serves as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21 — laughs.

US actress Gabrielle Union with her husband former NBA star Dwayne Wade and their daughter arrive for the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios "Strange World," at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 15, 2022
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

"I definitely thought about the kids though," Wade says in his defense. "I was like, 'What would I have done if Zaire or Zaya said that?'"

"We didn't run the house," Zaire said of himself and his 15-year-old sister.

In the caption, Union poked some more fun at her husband's soft spot for their little girl, writing, "We thought we had a plan for when @kaaviajames reallllllly TRIED IT. Cut to @dwyanewade 🧐🤷🏾‍♀️."

"Meanwhile, me and @zaire are still in shock over here. Parents tap in. #Toddler," she concluded.

In the comments, Zaire added, "I'm just glad to be here."

