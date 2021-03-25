Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Play a Game of Soccer with Daughter Kaavia James 

“Looks like it’s time to buy her some cleats,” Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram

Kaavia James has soccer skills!

Gabrielle Union posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday of herself and husband Dwyane Wade enjoying a game of soccer with their 2-year-old daughter.

At the beginning of the video, Wade, 39, kicked the ball to Kaavia, who was lying down.

Kaavia eventually took the ball and kicked past her dad. "There you go, there you go," Union, 48, encouraged her.

The mother-daughter pair at one point charged the soccer ball at the same time, to which the 2-year-old said, "I get this."

Throughout the video, the toddler continued to dribble the ball with two feet and Union showed off her footwork, impressing some members of the National Women's Soccer League.

"Looks like it's time to buy her some cleats ⚽️🥅," Union captioned the post.

"Wow using both feet already 🔥go on mama!" Sky Blue FC player Margaret Purce wrote in the comments section.

Chicago Red Stars player Casey Krueger commented, "Future baller." Of Union's footwork skills, she said, "P.S. your rainbow is better than mine."

"And in crocs… I 100% pick her for my 5v5 team 🔥🥰," North Carolina Courage player Lynn Williams wrote.

Wade and Union welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018. (Wade also has three children from a previous marriage, sons Xavier Zechariah, 7, Zaire, 19, and daughter Zaya, 13.)

Kaavia, dubbed "Shady Baby" on social media, has become known for her bold personality and hilarious reactions to her parent's antics.

She also inspired the release of the upcoming book Shady Baby by Wade and Union. The children's book, illustrated by Tara Nicole Whitaker, will be released by HarperCollins Publishers on May 18.