Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share Sunny Snaps from Beach Vacation with Daughter Kaavia, 3

The trio soaked up the sunshine together over Labor Day weekend

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 07:24 PM
gabrielle-union-dwayne-wade-family-vacation-9622

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed their final weekend of summer alongside daughter Kaavia James.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post on Monday documenting their Labor Day weekend beach vacation with their 3-year-old daughter.

The trio snapped a slew of oceanside photos as well as a few pictures while relaxing in the sand closer to the water. In one sweet selfie taken by Wade, Kaavia sits on her mom's lap in a beach chair while they both throw their hands into the air.

Wade, 40, wears a matching Budweiser jersey and hat while the Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, looks stylish in a black bikini. Kaavia wears a pair of black shorts and a t-shirt before switching into a striped one-piece for the beach.

"Our favorite place in the world, is wherever we're together 🖤," the couple captioned the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

The retired NBA player is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Zaya and sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships. He's also served as legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Last month, Union and Wade went on a different vacation without Kaavia — and the toddler was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on the trip.

The actress shared a video with Kaavia on Instagram during which she found out the news.

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union/Instagram

"When your child finds out that you're going on vacation but they're not invited," Union said in a voiceover. She cackled and added, "Stay mad, Jan, stay mad."

Kaavia looked at the camera and made some adorable snarky faces as Union continued to laugh.

Related Articles
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChdLU42N6KQ/ gabunion Verified It’s begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022 1h
Gabrielle Union Shares Steamy Photos from Her Vacation with Husband Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union Wade and Kaavia James
Gabrielle Union Shares Video Joking with Daughter Kaavia About Favorite 'Frozen' Characters
Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia are Stylish as Ever in Matching Bikinis
Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Are 'Twinnin and Grinnin' in Matching Bathing Suits: Photos
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James
Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia James as She Shows Off Her 'Interpretive Dance' Moves
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James
Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia, 3, as She Learns to Ride a Bike: 'There You Go!'
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Gabrielle Union Bares Almost All in Sultry Photo Taken by Husband Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union 'Can't Believe' Zaya Wade Is 15 as She Celebrates Stepdaughter's Birthday
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute to 'My Forever Date' Gabrielle Union in Jet-Setting Mother's Day Post
Dwayne Wade
32 Sweet Photos of Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Crew That Prove They're #FamilyGoals
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Relationship Timeline
Dwayne Wade, Ellen Degeneres
Dwyane Wade Says People Ask About Daughter Kaavia, 3, 'Everywhere I Go'
celebs on vacation Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade Spends Christmas in Hawaii with Wife Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia: Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdq5uB0J3nQ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Kaavia James Union Wade/instagram
Dwyane Wade and Daughter Kaavia James Show Their Silly Side in Cute Photo: 'Stole His Entire Face'
Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade
Dwyane Wade Wishes Daughters Zaya and Kaavia Happy Valentine's Day: 'Daddy Loves You'
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Thanksgiving with Their Children — and an Epic Karaoke Session