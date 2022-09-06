Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share Sunny Snaps from Beach Vacation with Daughter Kaavia, 3

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed their final weekend of summer alongside daughter Kaavia James.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post on Monday documenting their Labor Day weekend beach vacation with their 3-year-old daughter.

The trio snapped a slew of oceanside photos as well as a few pictures while relaxing in the sand closer to the water. In one sweet selfie taken by Wade, Kaavia sits on her mom's lap in a beach chair while they both throw their hands into the air.

Wade, 40, wears a matching Budweiser jersey and hat while the Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, looks stylish in a black bikini. Kaavia wears a pair of black shorts and a t-shirt before switching into a striped one-piece for the beach.

"Our favorite place in the world, is wherever we're together 🖤," the couple captioned the photos.

The retired NBA player is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Zaya and sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships. He's also served as legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Last month, Union and Wade went on a different vacation without Kaavia — and the toddler was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on the trip.

The actress shared a video with Kaavia on Instagram during which she found out the news.

"When your child finds out that you're going on vacation but they're not invited," Union said in a voiceover. She cackled and added, "Stay mad, Jan, stay mad."

Kaavia looked at the camera and made some adorable snarky faces as Union continued to laugh.