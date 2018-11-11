Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Photo of Dwyane Wade Holding Their Baby: 'Daddy’s Girl'

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s newborn baby is getting some sweet father-daughter time.

On Saturday, the Breaking In actress, 46, shared an adorable picture of Wade, 36, cradling their first child together, who arrived via surrogate on Nov. 7. In the photo, which Union snapped from over her husband’s shoulder, the shirtless basketball player feeds the baby her bottle as the infant wears a sweet pink hat.

“Daddy’s Girl,” Union captioned the moment, including three baby emojis.

Dwyane Wade and daughter with Gabrielle Union inset Gabrielle Union/Instagram; Getty Images

The couple’s celebrity pals gushed about the aww-worthy snapshot in the comment section.

“Congrats!!!” Michael Strahan said.

“I’m SWOONING!! So beautiful Gab!!” Kelly Rowland wrote.

“My heart is smiling for you love. Blessings on blessings,” Gina Rodriguez added.

“OMG!!! I’m so happy for you guys! Xoxo,” Kevin Hart‘s wife Eniko commented.

On their Instagram Stories, both Union and Wade reveled in the joys of parenthood by using a special “Welcome to the World Baby Wade!” graphic.

“Long Legggggs,” Union wrote, giving her fans a peek at her daughter’s legs.

“Your life becomes a Masterpiece when you learn to Master Peace!” Wade declared on his own Story.

Gabrielle Union's Instagram Story

Dwyane Wade's Instagram Story Dwayne Wade/Instagram

The duo, who tied the knot in 2014, announced the baby’s arrival on Thursday.

“A LOVELY DAY,” their Instagram captions read. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

In Union’s memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, she noted that she had experienced “eight or nine miscarriages.”

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she explained.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with their daughter Gabrielle Union/Instagram

The baby girl is the first child for Union, while Wade is dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.