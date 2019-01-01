Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Their Children Channel Miami Vice for New Year's Photo Shoot

Don’t mess with the Wades!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade creatively channeled Miami Vice for a family photo that simultaneously paid homage to their city, which the Being Mary Jane star captioned Tuesday, “2019 Miami Vice ❤💜🧡💚💛💙💗”

The colorful snap included Union holding the couple’s 7-week-old daughter Kaavia James as they were surrounded by their five dogs and Wade’s sons Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16, plus the NBA star’s “NephSon” Dahveon Morris, 17. (Not pictured was Wade’s youngest son Xavier Zechariah, 5.)

Featuring the text, “Miami Vice,” “The Wades” and “Guest appearance by Kaavia James,” the image saw the family members each embracing the 1980s series’ signature bold fashion as the Miami skyline was pictured behind them.

The image caps off an eventful first holiday season for baby Kaavia and her family. On Christmas Eve, Union, 46, and Wade shared several videos and snapshots of their family enjoying a yacht day in Miami.

The Miami Heat player, 36, celebrated the quality daddy-daughter time. “I prayed for moments like this! #daddyslilgirl #christmaseve #notoleranceforstupidity,” he wrote on Instagram.

Union shared a sweet shot of the newborn snuggled up to her dad with the view of the water in the background.

“@KaaviaJames 1st Christmas,” the actress wrote over the adorable photo on her Instagram Story — but it appeared little Kaavia was more interested in taking a nap than taking photos as she held her tiny hand up in the next shot.

Earlier that month, the spouses threw an elaborate tailgate-themed baby shower to celebrate Kaavia’s Nov. 7 arrival. It was an especially happy occasion for the mother of one, who struggled to conceive for years. (Baby Kaavia was eventually born via surrogate).

Friends of the family posted videos and photos of the epic gathering on social media. Some standout attractions included a marching band and baton twirlers, a puppy pit complete with Golden Retrievers dressed in red jerseys, beer pong, kegs and a photo booth.

A particularly celebratory moment showed the Bring It On alum attempting to perform a keg stand and needing a napkin right after. “I don’t remember it being that way!” she joked to the camera.