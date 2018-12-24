Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Daughter Kaavia's First Christmas Eve in Miami on a Boat

Gabrielle Union is enjoying her first Christmas holiday as a new mom!

On Monday, Union, 46, and husband Dwyane Wade shared several videos and snapshots of their family enjoying a yacht day in Miami. Their 6-week-old daughter Kaavia James was also present for the vacation.

The NBA star, 36, celebrated the quality daddy-daughter time. “I prayed for moments like this! #daddyslilgirl #christmaseve #notoleranceforstupidity,” he wrote on Instagram.

Union shared a sweet shot of the newborn, who arrived on Nov. 7 via surrogate, snuggled up to her dad with the view of the water in the background. “@KaaviaJames 1st Christmas,” the Being Mary Jane star wrote over the adorable photo on her Instagram Stories. However, it appears little Kaavia was more interested in taking a nap than taking photos as she held her tiny hand up in the next shot.

“No pictures pls,” Union wrote over the photo.

Union later shared a clip of Kaavia wide awake, and in honor of her first Christmas, she wore a red onesie with the words “My First Christmas” written over it.

Union posted videos of her and Wade’s sons soaking up the Miami sun. The actress also got to take a brief break from mommy-hood, kicking back on the yacht sipping a beverage out of a red solo cup.

Union’s lavish Christmas Eve comes just a week after she and her husband threw an elaborate tailgate-themed baby shower to celebrate their new bundle of joy. It was an especially happy occasion for the mom of one, who struggled to conceive for years.

Friends of the family posted videos and photos of the epic gathering on social media. Some standout attractions included a marching band and baton twirlers, a puppy pit complete with golden retrievers dressed in red jerseys, beer pong, kegs and a photo booth.

A particularly celebratory moment showed the Bring It On alum attempting to do a keg stand and needing a napkin right after. “I don’t remember it being that way!” she told the camera.

In additional footage, Union, who was dressed in a customized jersey, beanie and black sneakers, also appeared to rule the beer pong table.

Multiple attendees called out Union and Wade’s unparalleled ability to throw a party. One wrote “Gab Union and Dwyane Wade have done it again!” Added another, “Omg this f—ing party!” tagging the couple’s Instagram accounts. “Best children’s party I’ve ever been to,” read a separate post. “Only Gab Union and Dwyane Wade would have this at Kaavia’s welcome party,” commented another guest about the marching band.