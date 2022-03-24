Gabrielle Union Says She and Dwyane Wade Found Euphoria-Like DMs on Son Zaire's Instagram

The actress explained on The Drew Barrymore Show how she and her husband manage their childrens’ social media use

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have found a few eyebrow-raising messages on their kids' social media accounts.

During Union's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Wednesday, the actress revealed how she and her husband have managed the social media use of son Zaire, 20, and daughters Zaya, 14, and Kaavia James, 3.

Union told host Drew Barrymore that for Zaire, she and Wade were shocked to see the Euphoria-like content he had in his direct messages. HBO's Euphoria follows the lives of a group of high school students as they grapple with drug addiction, sex and violence, which has sparked debates online as to how accurate it is to real-life teenagers.

"When [Zaire] turned 16, all he wanted was his own Instagram. We set it up through my husband's account so we could see his DMs," Union said on the show.

"We were all up and through his DMs," the Cheaper by the Dozen star admitted. "And let me tell you, as much as folks were like 'Euphoria's not realistic,' that show Euphoria was all up and through my child's comments. Pretty accurate for teens."

"Scary, yes I know, but if you can get into those DMs, try," she added.

Additionally, Union explained that she and Wade "don't do one size fits all parenting" when it comes to social media, noting that all their kids have their own rules to follow online.

"With Zaya, she can only see comments from people that she follows. So unless she follows you, you cannot leave a comment," she added. "And for Kaavia, obviously she can't read."

The actress is often getting candid about parenthood and her life at home with Wade and the kids. Back in December, Union opened up about one of the most challenging parts of being a busy actress and mother.

In a candid Instagram post, the Bring It On star shared how career commitments meant she wouldn't be there to cheer on Kaavia.

"Hardest part about being a working Mom is missing important events in your kid's lives," Union wrote, captioning a series of photos of herself embracing her mini me. "Today I missed @kaaviajames holiday program at school and felt so awful to disappoint her."

Instead, Union decided to do the "next best thing" and shower her daughter with love and support.

"I did the next best thing and I became her hype woman before I left for work. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰," Union wrote.

Wade also previously spoke to PEOPLE about his parenting style and why he allows his children to be themselves.