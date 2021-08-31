Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia, 2, Eats Croissants with Big Sis Zaya in Paris
"These 2 ❤❤ 🇫🇷🥐," Gabrielle Union captioned a photo of the sisters picnicking in front of the Eiffel Tower
Say fromage!
Gabrielle Union shared some adorable photos on Instagram over the weekend of 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James picnicking in front of the Eiffel Tower with her big sister, Zaya Wade.
In two of the sweet snaps, Zaya, 14, gives Kaavia a piggyback ride on the Parc du Champ de Mars as the sisters cheese for the camera. Other photos show the duo munching on some croissants while lounging on a picnic blanket.
In one adorable snap, Kaavia stands up with her arms spread out wide, while in another, she makes a silly face as she's about to take a big bite out of her pastry.
"These 2 ❤❤ 🇫🇷🥐," Union, 48, wrote in the caption. "@zayawade @kaaviajames #WadeWorldTour2021."
Photos from the outing were also shared on Kaavia's Instagram account, which is run by Union and Dwyane Wade.
"Ok, sure, it's a little on the nose but when in Paris ya gotta do it," the post's caption read. "👶🏾 #ShadyBaby #WadeWorldTour2021 🇫🇷🥐🥐🥐😍."
In another post shared on Kaavia's Instagram, the toddler and Zaya posed together in front of the Musée du Louvre.
"The Louvre. Yes, I'm coming to see if the Mona Lisa is the OG #ShadyBaby #WadeWorldTour2021," the caption for the post read.
The family has been vacationing in France, and recently stopped in Monaco and St. Tropez. Union and Wade, 39, celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary on Monday.
"Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot," Union wrote in a sweet tribute to the basketball player.
Wade reshared Union's post to his Instagram Story, writing, "7 Years Was Light... LFG!"