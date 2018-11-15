Dwyane Wade Reveals His Daughter's Unique Name with Throwback Photo of Shoulder Tattoos

Welcome to the world, Kaavia James Union Wade!

On Thursday, Dwyane Wade shared a throwback photo of himself from above, showing off his freshly tattooed shoulders that bore the name of his newborn daughter.

“#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughter’s name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave,” the NBA star captioned the snapshot.

Wade, 36, and wife Gabrielle Union announced Kaavia’s birth via surrogate on Nov. 8. The baby girl was born Nov. 7, and joins Wade’s sons Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. (He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.)

After a public struggle with fertility on Union’s part, Wade and the Being Mary Jane star, 46, shared their surprise baby news on Instagram alongside a set of family photos from the hospital.

“A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” they both captioned the photos.

“Welcome to the party sweet girl!” the caption concluded.

On Tuesday, Union shared a sweet shot of her snuggling her new baby girl, captioning it, “🍓x ☂️ … this baby smell though?! Heaven.”

Khloé Kardashian wrote a sweet note in the comments section: “I am so so happy for you! It’s the best feeling EVER! May God bless you always.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, who previously cleared the air on her rumored bad blood with Union, also posted the photo alongside the caption, “When the joy is real. Much love to you and yours @gabunion.” (She also commented, “I can feel your joy. I’m so happy for you!”)